City of Lufkin non-emergency lines temporarily out of commission beginning at 5:30
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you need to call the City of Lufkin this evening, you will need to call 911.
The city says that from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the city’s non-emergency number will be undergoing routine maintenance. They say during that time it is permissible to call 911 for non-emergency calls if you are inside the Lufkin city limits.
The city will send notification when the non-emergency lines are back in service.
