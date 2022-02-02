City of Lufkin non-emergency lines temporarily out of commission beginning at 5:30

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - If you need to call the City of Lufkin this evening, you will need to call 911.

The city says that from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., the city’s non-emergency number will be undergoing routine maintenance. They say during that time it is permissible to call 911 for non-emergency calls if you are inside the Lufkin city limits.

The city will send notification when the non-emergency lines are back in service.

