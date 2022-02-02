Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Deputies arrest Alto man for alleged child porn uploads

Juan Aguilar (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Juan Aguilar (Source: Cherokee County Jail)(Cherokee County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Jan. 27 in connection with allegations that he posted images of child pornography online.

Juan Aguilar, 41, of Alto, is still being held in the Cherokee County jail on a second-degree felony possession of child porn charge. His bond amount has been set at $500,000.

Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said the Alto Police Department go a complaint about Aguilar posting child porn online, and the law enforcement agency requested assistance from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. He added that CCSO investigators took the case over, and Aguilar was arrested on Jan. 27.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, is the subject of the search.
Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of shooting victim near cemetery
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
Robert Roberson
East Texas death row inmate who claims he is innocent of toddler’s death back in court
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

Latest News

City of Lufkin non-emergency lines temporarily out of commission beginning at 5:30
Lufkin City Hall and the Economic Development Department is where the primary planning for...
Lufkin Forward project continues into the next phase
41-year-old Gloria Ann Jordan
Texas woman accused of killing roommate by sitting on her
The restaurant and brewery has been serving the community for the past three years.
Angelina Brewing Company in Lufkin is permanently closing