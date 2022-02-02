Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day

National signing day
National signing day(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National University with hopes of becoming collegiate athletes.

Tyler Legacy

  • Donavan Jordan - Lamar football
  • Colleen Gilliland- soccer Arkansas Little Rock

Nacogdoches

  • Julia Bray- Shriener University soccer

Jacksonville

  • Derrion Hinton - east central Oklahoma
  • Kalvin Bryant- southwest Oklahoma
  • Aiden Gay - East Texas Baptist University

Gladewater

  • DJ Allen - TCU
  • JaKiyah Bell girls BBall for Kilgore College

Gilmer

Newton

  • DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech

Tatum

  • Summer Dancy-Vasquez ; North Central Texas College (Volleyball)
  • Jayden Boyd; Lamar University (Football)
  • Jackson Richardson; Harding University (Football)

Tyler High

  • KaDarius Tave- Kilgore College football
  • Eli Holt
  • JaKyron Lacy

Rusk

  • Heston Kelly - SFA football

Kilgore

  • Alex Chavez-  Missouri Southern University
  • Chris McGhee-  Southern Nazarene University
  • Jermaine Roney-  Ft. Hayes State University

Chapel Hill

  • Solomon Macfoy- Midwestern
  • JK Davis - SouthEastern
  • Devin Howland- ETBU
  • Ladainian Mosley- ETBU
  • Brach Dyer- ETBU
  • Izaya Brooks- UMHB
  • Jatavion Watson - UHMB

Bullard

  • Kade Verden (football) - Lamar University
  • Jaden Jeter (soccer) - Nicholls State University
  • Kaylee Paul (softball)- Stephen F. Austin State University

Marshall

  • Cheer – Emily Blalock – East Texas Baptist University
  • Football – Isaiah Alexander – Pittsburg State University
  • Football – Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV – Louisiana Tech University
  • Football – Terrell Davis – Hardin Simmons University
  • Football – LaTravion Jackson – Hardin Simmons University
  • Football – Javion Morrow – Louisiana Christian College
  • Football – Michael Olvera – Louisiana Christian College
  • Football - Domar Roberson - Trinity Valley College - Committed (Not Signing on Wednesday)
  • Volleyball – Mahogani Wilson – Navarro College

Garrison

  • DeMarcus Miller -SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).
  • Jeremiah Williams -SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).
  • Jaylon Griffith - SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).

Sabine

  • Conner Hubbard, Hendrix College.
  • Jase Burns, Lamar University

Longview

Timpson

  • Braden Courtney - Lamar football
  • Hunter Tipton- TJC football

Shelbyville

  • Jakory Standley - ETBU

Spring Hill

  • Dominic Alexander- Northeastern state

Lindale

  • Isaac Pollard Missouri S&T

Palestine

  • Jarret Henry - Offensive Line - Trinity Valley
  • Mason Mithcell - Offensive Line
  • Kobey Taylor - Track - Northwestern Tech, Kansas

Pine Tree

  • Amahd Washington - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State
  • Jamaya Davis - Volleyball - Mountain View College

Van

  • KD Erskine (football) - Trinity Valley
  • Reed Johnson (football) - Howard Payne
  • Isabella Garza (softball) - U. Tx. at Dallas

Edgewood

  • Dailyn Hewitt. (O line) - Northwestern Oklahoma
  • Kirk Dillard  (Defensive Back) - Northwestern Oklahoma

Brownsboro

  • Emma Barrentine- Hendrix College softball

Cayuga

  • Gracey Conrad- Navarro JC Softball
  • Earin Thompson- UT Tyler Women’s Track

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

