East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National University with hopes of becoming collegiate athletes.

Tyler Legacy

Donavan Jordan - Lamar football

Colleen Gilliland- soccer Arkansas Little Rock

Nacogdoches

Julia Bray- Shriener University soccer

Jacksonville

Derrion Hinton - east central Oklahoma

Kalvin Bryant- southwest Oklahoma

Aiden Gay - East Texas Baptist University

Gladewater

DJ Allen - TCU

JaKiyah Bell girls BBall for Kilgore College

Gilmer

Newton

DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech

Tatum

Summer Dancy-Vasquez ; North Central Texas College (Volleyball)

Jayden Boyd; Lamar University (Football)

Jackson Richardson; Harding University (Football)

Tyler High

KaDarius Tave- Kilgore College football

Eli Holt

JaKyron Lacy

Rusk

Heston Kelly - SFA football

Kilgore

Alex Chavez- Missouri Southern University

Chris McGhee- Southern Nazarene University

Jermaine Roney- Ft. Hayes State University

Chapel Hill

Solomon Macfoy- Midwestern

JK Davis - SouthEastern

Devin Howland- ETBU

Ladainian Mosley- ETBU

Brach Dyer- ETBU

Izaya Brooks- UMHB

Jatavion Watson - UHMB

Bullard

Kade Verden (football) - Lamar University

Jaden Jeter (soccer) - Nicholls State University

Kaylee Paul (softball)- Stephen F. Austin State University

Marshall

Cheer – Emily Blalock – East Texas Baptist University

Football – Isaiah Alexander – Pittsburg State University

Football – Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV – Louisiana Tech University

Football – Terrell Davis – Hardin Simmons University

Football – LaTravion Jackson – Hardin Simmons University

Football – Javion Morrow – Louisiana Christian College

Football – Michael Olvera – Louisiana Christian College

Football - Domar Roberson - Trinity Valley College - Committed (Not Signing on Wednesday)

Volleyball – Mahogani Wilson – Navarro College

Garrison

DeMarcus Miller -SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).

Jeremiah Williams -SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).

Jaylon Griffith - SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).

Sabine

Conner Hubbard, Hendrix College.

Jase Burns, Lamar University

Longview

Timpson

Braden Courtney - Lamar football

Hunter Tipton- TJC football

Shelbyville

Jakory Standley - ETBU

Spring Hill

Dominic Alexander- Northeastern state

Lindale

Isaac Pollard Missouri S&T

Palestine

Jarret Henry - Offensive Line - Trinity Valley

Mason Mithcell - Offensive Line

Kobey Taylor - Track - Northwestern Tech, Kansas

Pine Tree

Amahd Washington - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State

Jamaya Davis - Volleyball - Mountain View College

Van

KD Erskine (football) - Trinity Valley

Reed Johnson (football) - Howard Payne

Isabella Garza (softball) - U. Tx. at Dallas

Edgewood

Dailyn Hewitt. (O line) - Northwestern Oklahoma

Kirk Dillard (Defensive Back) - Northwestern Oklahoma

Brownsboro

Emma Barrentine- Hendrix College softball

Cayuga

Gracey Conrad- Navarro JC Softball

Earin Thompson- UT Tyler Women’s Track

