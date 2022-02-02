East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National University with hopes of becoming collegiate athletes.
Tyler Legacy
- Donavan Jordan - Lamar football
Excited to honor @DonavanJordan6 as he signs with @LamarFootball this morning! @CoachJoeWillis #recruiTLegacy pic.twitter.com/KZsbGZsvV1— TylerLegacyRedRaidersFB💥 (@TylerLegacyFB) February 2, 2022
- Colleen Gilliland- soccer Arkansas Little Rock
Nacogdoches
- Julia Bray- Shriener University soccer
Jacksonville
- Derrion Hinton - east central Oklahoma
- Kalvin Bryant- southwest Oklahoma
- Aiden Gay - East Texas Baptist University
Gladewater
- DJ Allen - TCU
- JaKiyah Bell girls BBall for Kilgore College
Gilmer
Newton
- DeAnthony Gatson - Louisiana Tech
Tatum
- Summer Dancy-Vasquez ; North Central Texas College (Volleyball)
- Jayden Boyd; Lamar University (Football)
- Jackson Richardson; Harding University (Football)
Tyler High
- KaDarius Tave- Kilgore College football
- Eli Holt
- JaKyron Lacy
Rusk
- Heston Kelly - SFA football
Kilgore
- Alex Chavez- Missouri Southern University
- Chris McGhee- Southern Nazarene University
- Jermaine Roney- Ft. Hayes State University
Chapel Hill
- Solomon Macfoy- Midwestern
- JK Davis - SouthEastern
- Devin Howland- ETBU
- Ladainian Mosley- ETBU
- Brach Dyer- ETBU
- Izaya Brooks- UMHB
- Jatavion Watson - UHMB
Bullard
- Kade Verden (football) - Lamar University
- Jaden Jeter (soccer) - Nicholls State University
- Kaylee Paul (softball)- Stephen F. Austin State University
Marshall
- Cheer – Emily Blalock – East Texas Baptist University
- Football – Isaiah Alexander – Pittsburg State University
- Football – Frank (Buck) Buchanan IV – Louisiana Tech University
- Football – Terrell Davis – Hardin Simmons University
- Football – LaTravion Jackson – Hardin Simmons University
- Football – Javion Morrow – Louisiana Christian College
- Football – Michael Olvera – Louisiana Christian College
- Football - Domar Roberson - Trinity Valley College - Committed (Not Signing on Wednesday)
- Volleyball – Mahogani Wilson – Navarro College
Garrison
- DeMarcus Miller -SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).
- Jeremiah Williams -SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).
- Jaylon Griffith - SOUTHWESTERN ASSEMBLIES OF GOD UNIVERSITY (SAGU).
Sabine
- Conner Hubbard, Hendrix College.
- Jase Burns, Lamar University
Longview
Timpson
- Braden Courtney - Lamar football
- Hunter Tipton- TJC football
Shelbyville
- Jakory Standley - ETBU
Spring Hill
- Dominic Alexander- Northeastern state
Lindale
- Isaac Pollard Missouri S&T
Palestine
- Jarret Henry - Offensive Line - Trinity Valley
- Mason Mithcell - Offensive Line
- Kobey Taylor - Track - Northwestern Tech, Kansas
Pine Tree
- Amahd Washington - Football - Southeastern Oklahoma State
- Jamaya Davis - Volleyball - Mountain View College
Van
- KD Erskine (football) - Trinity Valley
- Reed Johnson (football) - Howard Payne
- Isabella Garza (softball) - U. Tx. at Dallas
Edgewood
- Dailyn Hewitt. (O line) - Northwestern Oklahoma
- Kirk Dillard (Defensive Back) - Northwestern Oklahoma
Brownsboro
- Emma Barrentine- Hendrix College softball
Cayuga
- Gracey Conrad- Navarro JC Softball
- Earin Thompson- UT Tyler Women’s Track
