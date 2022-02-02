Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas CASA organizations to benefit from multi-county shoe drive

A decorated donation drop-box sits at the entrance of the East Texas Professional Credit Union branch in Tyler(Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erika Holland
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Amid the ongoing foster care crisis in Texas, a multi-county donation effort is underway to get more resources for foster care children in the Pineywoods.

The “Heart & Soul Shoe Drive,” led by East Texas Professional Credit Union, will benefit three East Texas CASA organizations.

East Texas CASA, CASA of Harrison County, and CASA of the Pines serve hundreds of foster children in eight East Texas counties, from Upshur to Polk. The shoes collected will go to kids who enter foster care with little-to-no belongings.

According to CASA officials, all sizes and styles of new shoes are needed for newborns to teens.
Donations will be accepted through February 14th.
To find the East Texas Professional Credit Union branch closest to you, click here.
Three East Texas CASA organizations, foster children are set to benefit from shoe drive(Source: CASA of Harrison County)

