Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fallen Houston-area deputy remembered as friend, mentor

A Houston-area deputy who was fatally shot last month during a traffic stop is being remembered...
A Houston-area deputy who was fatally shot last month during a traffic stop is being remembered as a mentor, a friend and someone who strived to serve his community.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston-area deputy who was fatally shot last month during a traffic stop is being remembered as a mentor, a friend and someone who strived to serve his community.  

The funeral service for Harris County Precinct 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway was held on Tuesday as two more individuals have been charged in connection with the early morning shooting on Jan. 23. In all, five people have been arrested in Galloway’s death, including the alleged shooter.

Harris County Precinct 5 Assistant Chief Kevin Hubbard remembered Galloway as a “dear friend” who “made people around him feel important.”

Galloway’s death came during a deadly and dangerous week for local law enforcement, including a car chase that ended with three Houston police officers being wounded in a shootout.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, is the subject of the search.
Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of shooting victim near cemetery
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
Robert Roberson
East Texas death row inmate who claims he is innocent of toddler’s death back in court
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

Latest News

Eddie Tipton.
Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging scheme granted parole
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Foggy this morning
A decorated donation drop-box sits at the entrance of the East Texas Professional Credit Union...
East Texas CASA organizations to benefit from multi-county shoe drive
Tomato Republic headed to Broadway? KLTV
Tomato Republic, film about Jacksonville politics, may be bound for Broadway