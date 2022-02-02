First Alert: An arctic cold front will bring a cold rain with a brief window for a wintry mix

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for east Texas starting after midnight tonight and going through early Friday morning to account for a brief transition to freezing rain and/or sleet late Thursday and some slick roads on Friday morning.

The Arctic blast will hit late this evening, bringing in a 100% chance of rain to east Texas. This rain will continue through the overnight and much of the day on Thursday as brisk, north winds and plummeting temperatures mean we will wake-up to temperatures in the middle 40′s on Thursday morning before falling into the middle 30′s by the early-to-middle part of the afternoon hours.

If our surface temperatures stay above freezing, then we will just receive a cold rain and have very little wintry weather threat since the moisture will be moving out by late Thursday afternoon. However, if the temperatures do get to that magical, 32-degree mark before the moisture moves out, then we will see a transition or change over to sleet and/or freezing rain.

At this time, ice accumulations, if any, would be very minor, averaging anywhere from a trace to just a few-hundredths of an inch here in Deep East Texas. Residents in western Houston county and up through northern Cherokee and Rusk counties could see ice accumulations up to one-tenth of an inch, if not slightly higher. It is in these areas where some minor inconveniences and some roadways may be impacted by Thursday afternoon.

The main winter weather impacts from this winter storm will reside north and west of our coverage area. That means travel plans up to Texarkana or west toward Waco and Dallas/Fort Worth could become very hazardous as they look to experience up to a quarter to one-half inch of ice.

We will see overnight lows Thursday into Friday drop into the middle 20′s. This means that standing water from the rainfall we receive tonight and Thursday will freeze on contact, leading to some icy roadways on Friday morning.

Friday will be a cold, but dry day, as daytime highs only reach the upper 30′s under cloudy skies.

We will be in store for several nights of sub-freezing temperatures as lows drop into the lower-to-middle 20′s over the weekend and then the upper 20′s to lower 30′s through early next week. Despite our frigid mornings, the return of sunshine from this weekend and beyond will help us out quite a bit, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40′s on Saturday before rebounding into the 50′s on Sunday and Monday.

There are signs that our surface winds will eventually shift from the north to the southwest by next Tuesday and Wednesday. If that happens, then afternoons will become milder as highs climb back into the 60′s.

