Fort Hood will be closed Thursday

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Senior Commander has authorized the closure of III Corps and Fort Hood on Thursday, February 3, 2022, due to the freezing rain and sleet expected to result in icy roadways.

The Army post said “mission essential personnel” must still “report for the duty in accordance with their supervisory chain.”

As for CYSS Child Care Programs, the Fort Hood CDC will open for mission essential personnel, the post said.

Fort Hood resident can listen to the current weather situation or information alerts by dialing (254) 287-6700.

