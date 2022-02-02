Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Fort Hood will be closed Thursday

FILE
FILE((AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The Senior Commander has authorized the closure of III Corps and Fort Hood on Thursday, February 3, 2022, due to the freezing rain and sleet expected to result in icy roadways.

The Army post said “mission essential personnel” must still “report for the duty in accordance with their supervisory chain.”

As for CYSS Child Care Programs, the Fort Hood CDC will open for mission essential personnel, the post said.

Fort Hood resident can listen to the current weather situation or information alerts by dialing (254) 287-6700.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hazardous driving conditions expected for East Texas with freezing rain, sleet
Juan Aguilar (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Deputies arrest Alto man for alleged child porn uploads
Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, is the subject of the search.
Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of shooting victim near cemetery
Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National...
East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas

Latest News

East Texas customers bombarding hardware stores for freeze prevention items
Lufkin City Hall and the Economic Development Department is where the primary planning for...
Lufkin Forward project continues into the next phase
City of Lufkin non-emergency lines back in service
Wednesday night some residents in the northeast ward of Nacogdoches began absorbing what they...
Low-income housing developers present their case before Nacogdoches residents
Kristian Perdomo
Murder Trial Day 6: Kristian Perdomo gets life in prison for 2018 murder