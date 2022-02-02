Iowa man convicted of lottery rigging scheme granted parole

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A former lottery computer technician serving a 25-year prison sentence for ongoing criminal conduct by rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family will be released from an Iowa prison on parole after serving nearly five years.

Eddie Tipton was granted release by the Iowa Board of Parole on Jan. 20 and will be allowed to live in Texas, a board document says. Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 and was ordered to repay restitution to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.

He appears to owe the four states about $1.6 million and could be ordered to prison in Wisconsin if he fails to pay the $400,000 he owes the state by September 2026.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.