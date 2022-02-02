Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Forward project continues into the next phase

Lufkin City Hall and the Economic Development Department is where the primary planning for...
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Forward development project is moving along to its next phases in 2022 with no delays.

The city is updating gathering places in the downtown area to show the best that Lufkin has to offer and to be more welcoming to young, diverse groups of people. Even with a slight shift in oversight, newly appointed Interim City Manager Kevin Gee has been involved with the project since well before his promotion, and is now helping to make sure it stays on track.

“We’re on schedule,” said Gee. “We anticipate early spring having some schematic views to review and to develop a final design from and have updated cost estimates to get a better picture of where we are at on the overall project.”

Over the weekend, Pape-Dawson Engineers, Inc. performed initial surveys with a vehicle-mounted laser scanner and drone to capture topographic and utility data. This supported the engineering design for the project, including locating existing buildings, roadways, driveways, drains, and utility service connections.

Even with physical aspects of the project now set to take place in the town, the impact is expected to be minimal on Lufkin residents in the current phase.

“The impact on residents, the impact on local businesses in that area is very minimal from this point on until we get to construction,” said Gee.

This specific design process happens anytime there is a new project to get accurate schematics. From here, the consultant will work with the city to finish a preliminary design.

“We work with them,” Gee said. “We have input in that for our preliminary design, develop a cost estimate related, and take that into final design and construction documents.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

