SFA Track putting out success with indoor season

Justin Garcia of SFA Track
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA track team is starting to find its stride with big performances this past weekend at Texas Tech.

Freshman Angel Richmore was named a WAC female track athlete of the week after she placed sixth in pentathlon at the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Friday. Her performance put her first in the WAC and 38th in the NCAA performance lists with a score of 3,781 points. She marked 1.71m in her high jump leg, second in the WAC performance list.

Jeremiah Curry and Asani Hylton also picked up conference honors for this past weekend. Curry picked up a top-eight finish at the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Saturday. He finished seventh in the 200-meter run with a time of 21.20 seconds. His time puts him at the top of the WAC and 41st in the NCAA performance lists according to TFRRS.

Hylton finished second while breaking the school record in the Heptathlon with a score of 5,791 points at the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Saturday. His performance puts him first in this season’s WAC performance list and fifth in the NCAA according to TFRRS. He marked 2.12m in the high jump leg that puts him second in the WAC and 39th in the NCAA performance list.

Lewis Mills (1 Mile Run) and Maxwell Murphy (3000m Run) notched personal bests with Justin Garcia setting a school-record in the 600m run.

WOMEN’S TOP 5 FINISHERS

1st - Maggie Marshall, Christiana Mudd, Brianna Nolen, Rachel Taylor - Distance Medley - 12:14.56

3rd - Erica Ellis - Pole Vault - 4.12m

4th - Brianna Nolen - 800m Run - 2:13.03

T-4th - Nissi Kabongo - High Jump - 1.72m

MEN’S TOP 5 FINISHERS

1st - Branson Ellis - Pole Vault - 5.50m

2nd - Asani Hylton - Heptathlon - 5,791 (School Record and ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division I)

3rd - Lewis Mills - 1 Mile Run - 4:17.04 (PB)

3rd - Max Murphy - 3000m Run - 8:33.06 (PB)

5th - Justin Garcia - 600m Run - 1:19.39 (School Record)

5th - Kevin Steward - Shot Put - 16.52m

Press releases from the WAC and SFA contributed to this story.

