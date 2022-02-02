Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Six charged after SWAT standoff in Temple

TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. ...
TOP: 61-year-old Billy Townsend, 58-year-old Robyn South, 47-year-old Kelly Gene Davison. BOTTOM: 29-year-old Brittany Lee Bruggman, 33-year-old Shane Pugh, and 33-year-old Christopher Gillespey(Bell County Detention Center website)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Police on Tuesday announced six people were charged after a SWAT standoff Monday morning at the residence at 5005 Charter Oak Drive.

Billy Townsend, 61, is charged with two counts of theft of property and a count of criminal trespass.

Robyn South, 58, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information.

Kelly Gene Davison, 47, was arrested on a blue warrant.

Brittany Lee Bruggman, 29, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.

Shain Pugh, 33, was charged with criminal trespass and failure to identify/providing false information.

Christopher Gillespey, 33, is charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

The standoff began when police showed up at the home with a warrant to search for firearms and narcotics. A man and a woman barricaded themselves inside and refused to come out for three hours, police said.

The Killeen Police Department’s SWAT offered support during the standoff and deployed multiple rounds of chemical munition, which forced the man and the woman out.

No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, police said.

The case is active and under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 of the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-877, where callers can report anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Juan Aguilar (Source: Cherokee County Jail)
Deputies arrest Alto man for alleged child porn uploads
Hazardous driving conditions expected for East Texas with freezing rain, sleet
Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, is the subject of the search.
Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of shooting victim near cemetery
Many athletes in East Texas are waking up this morning with the hope of signing to a National...
East Texas athletes participate in National Signing Day

Latest News

Titus And Beyond
Titus County And Beyond
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
What we know about the 145,692 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Governor Greg Abbott
State officials say isolated power outages not related to grid issues