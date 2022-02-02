Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Starbucks keeps raising its prices

A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.
A Starbucks cup sits on the counter inside a store.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks has been steadily raising prices, but customers don’t seem to mind.

The coffee chain raised prices in October and then again in January, but Starbucks says this hasn’t deterred customers.

In the last three months, sales jumped 18% in North America and 13% globally.

Starbucks hopes the trend continues, as it also expects to raise prices again later this year.

The company says the new prices help mitigate cost pressures, including inflation and increased wages.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregg Allen Lazarine, 57, is the subject of the search.
Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office searching for man suspected of shooting victim near cemetery
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
First Alert Weather Days for Thursday, Friday; winter storm watch for portions of East Texas
Frankie Mealer
Nacogdoches man gets 45 years for drugging, sexually assaulting children
Robert Roberson
East Texas death row inmate who claims he is innocent of toddler’s death back in court
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin
Several injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Lufkin

Latest News

More than 100 million people are under winter weather alerts stretching from the Rockies to New...
Massive snow and ice storms slams the US
Hazardous driving conditions expected for East Texas with freezing rain, sleet
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a military officer at...
Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case
FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams
FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again