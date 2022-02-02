Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texans’ emergency SNAP benefits extended for February

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $326 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of February.

The allotments are expected to help more than 1.6 million Texas households.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Feb. 28.

The emergency February allotments are in addition to the more than $5.8 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.

