Brandon Belt Grand Slam Tournament set to get underway in chilly waters

Brandon Belt talks about fishing tournament
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The Brandon Belt $100K Grand Slam Fishing a tournament is finally here.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames spoke to the San Francisco first baseman at the event registration.

The event is believed to be the biggest amateur fishing tournament on the Sam Rayburn reservoir.

Belt said tournament officials are monitoring the weather but are hopeful they can get three full days of fishing in.

The winning team will win $100,000 and one lucky angler will walk away with a new boat if they can snag the largest fish on Thursday or Friday.

