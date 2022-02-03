First Alert: Going into the deep freeze with icy roads likely

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have been tracking the freezing line all day long as most areas, up until late this afternoon, have just experienced a cold rain with no issues since surface temperatures have remained above freezing.

That is beginning to change now as the freezing line is moving through the Highway 59 corridor. That means residents to the left or west of this blue line are now experiencing a light, freezing rain and a few sleet pellets before the last of the moisture moves out this evening.

Even though ice accumulations are going to be light, keep in mind that today’s standing water from the earlier rains will start to freeze now that the temperatures have gone below freezing. This will lead to some black ice, mainly on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, tonight through much of Friday morning until we can climb above 32-degrees.

We will see overnight lows drop into the middle 20′s. This means that standing water from today’s rainfall will freeze on contact, leading to some icy roadways on Friday morning.

Friday will be a cold, but dry day, as daytime highs only reach the upper 30′s under cloudy skies. It appears we will not climb above 32-degrees until the eleven o’clock hour or right around midday.

We will be in store for several nights of sub-freezing temperatures as lows drop into the lower-to-middle 20′s over the weekend and then the upper 20′s to lower 30′s through early next week. Despite our frigid mornings, the return of sunshine from this weekend and beyond will help us out quite a bit, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine. Daytime highs will be in the middle 40′s on Saturday before rebounding into the 50′s on Sunday and next week.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape, our surface winds will remain out of the north, keeping the chill air locked in place for much of next week. In other words, there will be no considerable warm-up coming in the near future.

