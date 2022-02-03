Houston announces $44 million plan to tackle violent crime

HOUSTON (AP) - More than $44 million is being allocated by officials to tackle rising violent crime in Houston, particularly an ongoing surge of homicides that the mayor says has made residents feel like they’re living in a “city under siege.”

The new initiative includes $5.7 million to pay for overtime for 125 officers, $1 million for a gun buyback program and $3 million to help reduce domestic violence.

Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city, is not alone in dealing with a jump in violent crime during the pandemic. Homicides in the U.S. in 2020 increased nearly 30% over the previous year.

While overall crime in Houston dropped by 3.4% in 2021, homicides increased by more than 18% last year to 479.

So far this year homicides in Houston have increased by 30%.

