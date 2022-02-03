Missing Houston man’s body found in his car trunk in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say the remains of a 25-year-old man reported missing in Houston in December were found in the trunk of his car at an impound lot in Dallas.

Houston police said Monday on Twitter that the decaying body found on Jan. 19 at the Dallas impound lot has been identified as Taylour Young. Police say Young was last known to be driving his Honda Civic near a bank on Dec. 9.

His cellphone was found near an ATM. Houston police and Dallas police both have ongoing homicide investigations in the case.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Wednesday that Young’s cause of death is pending.

