East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Many places are waking up to above freezing temperatures. However, those temperatures will be falling through the morning and continue to fall into the afternoon. Rain will begin to mix with freezing rain before changing over to all freezing rain by late morning. By afternoon, freezing rain will mix with sleet and we will end the day with a sleet/snow mix this evening. There is a slight chance that a few snow flurries could last into Friday morning, but all the accumulation looks to happen during the day Thursday. Areas within the winter storm warning could see up to a half inch of ice accumulation. Areas within the winter weather advisory will most likely see less than a quarter of an inch of ice. Travel impacts are likely to last into Friday morning especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses. Cloudy skies continue tomorrow with temperatures barely above freezing in the afternoon. More sunshine will begin to slowly warm things up this weekend.

