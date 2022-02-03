Murder Trial Day 6: Kristian Perdomo gets life in prison for 2018 murder

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The third day of sentencing in the murder trial of Kristian Perdomo began with state prosecutors calling William McClain to testify. McClain is currently a medical examiner in Nashville, TN but performed the autopsy on Jerome Jones on Dec. 17, 2018 in Smith County.

2:54 p.m. - The jury has sentenced Kristian Perdomo to a life sentence for the 2018 murder of Bradley Brockman.

1:40 p.m. - Closing arguments began with the state asking the jury to give Perdomo a life sentence.

“Not only does he aim for the brain in his lyrics, he does in real life,” said state attorney Emil Mikkelsen.

Defense attorney Brett Harrison asked that the jury deliver a sentence that is just but merciful because “Justice without mercy is vengeance.”

Harrison said that while Perdomo’s experience of enduring abuse does not justify his actions, it does give context to who is, how he became what he is and why. He also asked the jury to consider the other homicides, but they need to believe beyond a reasonable doubt that Perdomo committed them given that there were no arrests, no indictments and no physical evidence that directly linked Perdomo to the crimes.

State attorney Noah Coltman made the final closing statement, arguing that the discussion of the homicides is beyond a reasonable doubt due to the similarities in the incidents, as well as the matching murder weapon. Coltman argued that this is not a case about a boy abused as a child, it is a case about an executioner. He asked the jury to set an example to other sixth graders that this is what happens when you join a gang.

“The life sentence law was written for Kristian Perdomo,” Coltman said.

The jury was then dismissed to begin deliberations.

11:04 a.m. - Det. Hill resumes testimony and said he spoke to Perdomo on the night of Dec. 16, 2018 and again the following day. On Dec. 16, Hill said Perdomo laughed and smiled when shown photos of the four homicide victims found prior to Brockman’s murder and that Perdomo knew Guzman. During these interviews, Hill said Perdomo admitted to being in a street gang and said he did not want his mother to see any photos of the deceased victims. When asked why he killed those people, Hill said Perdomo responded by saying, “I’m going to take my chances.”

Hill testified that following Perdomo’s arrest, the string of murders stopped.

On cross-examination by the defense, Hill said Perdomo became emotional and teared up when talking about the abuse his suffered growing up, especially when talking about his mother. Hill then confirmed to the defense that Perdomo said he joined a gang in the sixth grade because he didn’t have friends and was an only child. Additionally, Hill said Perdomo began smoking meth when he got out of prison and their interviews revealed Perdomo admitted meth “still had a hold on him.” The defense said a meth addiction is not an excuse for murder but it is still a powerful drug. Hill agreed saying it amazed him “what people can do on meth.”

Near the end of their interview, Hill said Perdomo wanted a Catholic rosary and began to cry when he found out his mother was next door. Perdomo apparently also described Guzman as “an alright guy” who was “a **** talker.”

Questioned again by the state, Hill was asked “Does abuse justify murder?” “Does meth justify murder?” “If your stepdad calls you an idiot does that give you a right to murder?” Hill replied “No” to each question.

After dismissing Hill, both sides rested and took an early lunch break.

McClain testified that Jones did not die instantly via the gunshot wounds he suffered. His death was ruled a homicide.

McClain then testified to the defense that the toxicology screen showed that alcohol and cocaine were in Jones’ blood shortly before his death. The state asked if this report would have any affect on the cause of death, which McClain said it would not.

The state then called Greg Williams, a Tyler Police Department investigator, to the stand. Williams was assigned to investigate the death of Bradley Brockman, who Perdomo was convicted of murdering. Williams said they conducted a search of Perdomo’s home following his arrest. Williams said one item of interest they discovered was rap lyrics, which the state points out include the lines “I am for the brain. Chopper in my hand, I aim for the brain.” When asked by the defense where those lyrics were found or who wrote them, Williams said he did not know.

The state’s net witness was Det. Josh Hill, who previously worked for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. Hill testified that the murder of Joel Sevilla might be related to one or more homicides given the similarities between it and the murder of Mario Guzman, which took place the day before, both of which involved the victim being shot in the head using Federal .380 caliber ammunition in the doorway of their residence, all within a 24 hour span. Hill then confirms similarities between those homicides and the killing of Bennie Jackson, noting that it was clear to law enforcement investigators that these incidents shared a suspect. Hill described similarities between those homicides and the murder of Brockman, noting that the same murder weapon used in that incident was the same to four previous homicides.

