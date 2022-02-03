Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

First Alert Weather Days are in effect for today and tomorrow.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Thursday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Winter mix and cloudy skies to continue into the mid-afternoon with highs only reaching the mid to upper 20s for many of us, the warmest locations will see highs in the 30s today. By this evening, precipitation should be coming to an end, and we’ll see temperatures tonight drop into the teens and twenties. Anything not already frozen today will freeze tonight and roads will still be hazardous tomorrow morning. Travel continues to be discouraged through tomorrow morning. By Friday afternoon, temperatures should warm above freezing, with highs ranging from just above freezing, to the upper 30s. While some melting is possible, there may be some remains slick spots that refreeze Saturday morning. We’ll finally be able to put this winter mess behind us on Saturday afternoon when we expect temperatures to reach the low 40s for highs, with mostly sunny skies. While the ice is creating annoyances right now, it should do wonders for our ongoing drought conditions in East Texas. As of today, there are still portions of ETX under Extreme Drought, but the winter precip. should help to alleviate that some; time will tell in next week’s drought monitor update. Continue to stay safe and warm, we’re almost through this!

