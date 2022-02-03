UIL Realignment: Lufkin rejoins Longview, Jacksonville heading to District of Doom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The University Interscholastic League released its much anticipated realigned districts for Fall 2022 through Spring 2024.
The Statewide district assignments for 6A-A football can be found here - Statewide UIL Realignments.
The districts were determined by the UIL after the organization released their snapshot numbers and classification cutoffs back in December.
East Texas Districts.
6A
District 10
Mesquite
Mesquite Horn
North Forney
Rockwall
Rockwall Heath
Royse City
Tyler Legacy
5A DI
District 7
Forney
Lancaster
Longview
Lufkin
McKinney North
North Mesquite
Tyler
West Mesquite
5A DII
District 8
Hallsville
Longview Pine Tree
Marshall
Mount Pleasant
Nacogdoches
Texarkana Texas
Whitehouse
4A DI
District 8
Anna
Kaufman
Mabank
Nevada Community
Paris
Sulphur Springs
District 9
Athens
Henderson
Jacksonville
Kilgore
Lindale
Palestine
Tyler Chapel Hill
District 10
Huffman Hargrave
Livingston
Lumberton
Orange Little Cypress-Mauriceville
Splendora
Vidor
4A DII
District 6
Caddo Mills
Dallas Lincoln
Dallas Roosevelt
Quinlan Ford
Sunnyvale
Wills Point
District 7
Gilmer
Longview Spring Hill
Paris North Lamar
Pittsburg
Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
Texarkana Pleasant Grove
District 8
Brownsboro
Bullard
Canton
Carthage
Center
Rusk
Van
District 9
Bridge City
Hamshire-Fannett
Hardin-Jefferson
Jasper
Liberty
Silsbee
West Orange-Stark
3A DI
District 5
Bonham
Commerce
Mineola
Mount Vernon
Pottsboro
Rains
Winnsboro
District 6
Atlanta
Gladewater
Gladewater Sabine
Jefferson
Tatum
White Oak
District 8
Eustace
Fairfield
Groesbeck
Kemp
Malakoff
Mexia
Teague
District 9
Coldspring-Oakhurst
Crockett
Diboll
Huntington
Palestine Westwood
Shepherd
Woodville
3A DII
District 9
Arp
Edgewood
Grand Saline
New London West Rusk
Quitman
Troup
Winona
District 10
De Kalb
Hooks
New Boston
Omaha Pewitt
Paris Chisum
Pattonville Prairiland
Redwater
District 11
Big Sandy Harmony
Daingerfield
Diana New Diana
Elysian Fields
Hughes Springs
Queen City
Waskom
District 12
Anderson-Shiro
Hemphill
Kountze
New Waverly
Newton
Trinity
Warren
District 13
Buffalo
Clifton
Elkhart
Florence
Lexington
Rogers
2A DI
Alba-Golden
Bogata Rivercrest
Como-Pickton
Cooper
Honey Grove
Quinlan Boles
Wolfe City
District 10
Beckville
Big Sandy
Frankston
Gladewater Union Grove
Harleton
Hawkins
Ore City
District 11
Garrison
Grapeland
Joaquin
San Augustine
Shelbyville
Timpson
West Sabine
District 12
Centerville
Corrigan-Camden
Groveton
Jewett Leon
Normangee
Saratoga West Hardin
2A DII
District 11
Alto
Cushing
Mount Enterprise
Overton
Price Carlisle
Tenaha
District 12
Colmesneil
Deweyville
Evadale
Hull-Daisetta
Lovelady
Sabine Pass
1A DI
District 10
Campbell
Gilmer Union Hill
Saint Jo
Savoy
District 15
Burkeville
Chester
High Island
Laird Hill Leveretts Chapel
1A DII
District 9
Apple Springs
Ladonia Fannindel
Oakwood
Trinidad
The classifications for this alignment cycle are broken down the following ways.
6A 2225 and above
5A 1300 – 2224
4A 545 – 1299
3A 250 – 544
2A 105 – 249
1A 104.9 and below
1A – 5A Football Division I and Division II Numbers
1A Division I 59.5 – 104.9
1A Division II 59.4 and below
2A Division I 164.5 – 249
2A Division II 105 – 164.4
3A Division I 360 – 544
3A Division II 250 – 359
4A Division I 880 – 1299
4A Division II 545 – 879
5A Division 1 1925 – 2224
5A Division 2 1300 – 1924
