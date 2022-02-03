WEBXTRA: Cold, wet weather doesn’t deter fisherman at Brandon Belt 100K Grand Slam bass tournament

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The weather may be cold and wet, but that isn’t stopping fisherman from participating in the first Brandon Belt 100K Grand Slam tournament on Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

All the competitors could be seen leaving the docks at Cassels-Boykin Park in Angelina County Thursday morning.

Brandon Belt, the San Francisco Giants first baseman, said while he wishes the weather were a bit more pleasant, the anglers competing are committed fisherman and won’t be deterred.

“Their going out there and giving everything they’ve got, I mean $100,000 is on the line and $80.,000 bass boats are on the line so the response has been great,” Belt said.

The first tournament is benefitting The Father’s Heart of Brazil, an orphanage providing endangered children with immediate safe refuge as it also seeks to find long-term solutions for them and their families.

