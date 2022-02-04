After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Police in a Dallas suburb say a man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing days after his release from jail.

Irving police said Thursday that 52-year-old Christopher Coggins has been arrested and charged with murder in Laverne Coggins’ death.

Police said that after forcing entry during a welfare check at a home on Monday, officers found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic and his mother’s body inside a large, zippered bag in the garage.

Police said he had been released on probation from the Dallas County jail on Jan. 27.

