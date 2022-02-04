Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

FBI reviewing in-custody death of restrained Kansas teenager

FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.
FILE - This April 21, 2019 photo provided by Sarah Harrison shows Cedric Lofton of Wichita, Kan.(Courtesy Sarah Harrison via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the FBI is reviewing the death of a Black teenager who died after he was restrained at a Kansas juvenile detention center.

Sedgwick County Commissioner David Dennis said Friday that the FBI has asked for all information regarding the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton.

He died in September after he was restrained facedown for more than 30 minutes at the Wichita detention center.

Dennis commented at a commission meeting called to discuss a recommendation from a community task force that the U.S. Department of Justice be asked to investigate Lofton’s death.

Dennis said the county provided all the information requested by the FBI, which is part of the Justice Department.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Texas Police Lights
Good Samaritan killed while helping with disabled vehicle in Nacogdoches County
Wednesday night some residents in the northeast ward of Nacogdoches began absorbing what they...
Low-income housing developers present their case before Nacogdoches residents
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
Governor Greg Abbott
State officials say isolated power outages not related to grid issues

Latest News

Longview Road Conditions
Longview Road Conditions
Plumbers
Plumbers Standing By
Power Grid
Power Grid Holds Up
Tire Tread Safety
Tire Tread Safety
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence: Trump is ‘wrong’ to say election could be overturned