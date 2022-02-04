Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert: Going into the deep freeze the next few nights

Weather Where You Live
A few hard freezes lie ahead as the arctic air remains in place through the weekend.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With skies beginning to clear out tonight, we will be settling into a deep freeze across the Piney Woods as overnight lows drop into the lower-to-middle 20′s.

It’s not only how cold we get, but the duration of the freeze that matters, too.  Over the next couple of nights, we will experience around 12-15 hours of sub-freezing temperatures until that gets reduced to 5-8 hours by early next week.

We will be spending the next several nights in the deep freeze as overnight lows drop into the lower-to-middle 20′s over the weekend and then the upper 20′s to lower 30′s through early next week.  Despite our frigid mornings, the return of sunshine from this weekend and beyond will help us out quite a bit, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 40′s on Saturday before rebounding into the 50′s on Sunday and early next week.  Temperatures will gradually moderate just a bit toward the middle of next week as daytime highs find their way back into the middle 60′s.  This will get us back to more seasonal type temperatures as mornings will remain chilly.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape, there will be no disruptive weather coming our way over the next seven days.  This will lead to a quiet and dry weather setup for us in the Piney Woods as we bask under some February sunshine.

Friday’s Weather: Snow flurries today