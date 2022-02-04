Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Cold and breezy this afternoon. Hard freeze once again overnight and early tomorrow morning.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Today will be yet another cold day with most of the area only warming into the middle to upper 30s for a few hours this afternoon before temperatures drop below freezing once again this evening and tonight. Thankfully, our skies WILL stay dry today with a few peaks of sunshine possible throughout the afternoon. Skies will clear out much better later this evening which will help temperatures drop even further into the upper teens by tomorrow morning. Nothing but sunshine over the weekend as highs range in the 40s which will help melt the last of any remaining ice on the roads. More sunshine and even 50s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We’ll warm to near 60 degrees by Wednesday afternoon before our next cold front looks to move into East Texas sometime next Thursday.

