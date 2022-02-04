Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jonathan Mitchell, GOP candidate for Texas’ US House District 8, focused on energy independence

Jonathan Mitchell, one of the 11 Republican candidates running for US House District 8, spoke to East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler Friday morning.
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jonathan Mitchell, one of the 11 Republican candidates running for US House District 8, spoke to East Texas Now’s Jeremy Butler Friday morning. Mitchell, a pipeliner, talked about energy independence, border issues, immigration, and the Second Amendment.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R – The Woodlands), the incumbent, chose not to run for re-election in 2022.

In the March primary, Mitchell will be facing Republicans Betsy Bates, Candice C. Burrows, Christian Collins, Jonathan Hullihan, Morgan Luttrell, Dan McKaughan, Chuck Montgomery, Michael Philips, Jessica Wellington, and Taylor M. Whichard IV. The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Laura Jones in the November general election.

“I’m running because of what this administration has done to blue-collar men and women and how they didn’t protect the oil and gas industry, which was energy independent. They took office, and they shut that down. They canceled tens of thousands of jobs, and inflation is through the roof.”

Mitchell said the Biden administration’s stance on the oil and gas industry jeopardized his livelihood and cost other people in that field their jobs.

“I got tired of the politics and how politicians don’t really seem to care,” Mitchell said.

During the wide-ranging interview, Mitchell talked about how he would try to pass legislation that would countermand President Joe Biden’s executive order that shut down the construction of the Keystone Pipeline.

Mitchell also stressed the need for border control. The US House District 8 candidate said he is in favor of a border wall and said that he would push to shut down all immigration into the United States temporarily.

A strong supporter of Americans’ Second Amendment rights, Mitchell said that only violent felons should not be allowed to have guns.

For the full interview, click the video above.

