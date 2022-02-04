Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Lufkin City Hall to operate at normal hours as road conditions remain safe

Source: City of Lufkin website
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin announced that City Hall will maintain normal hours today and that road conditions in the city remain safe with no icing issues as of this writing.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said officers have been monitoring road conditions throughout the night and morning but still cautioned motorists to slow down this morning and allow for extra commute time, especially in areas that may not have been frequently traveled in the overnight hours.

Lufkin City Hall will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions can be monitored in real time at DriveTexas.org.

