SFA squads sweep Utah Valley

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up wins in WAC play Thursday night over Utah Valley.

The men moved up in the standings with the win and improved to 6-4 in conference play. The Ladyjacks win was their 10th straight and they remain perfect in WAC play. Both teams return to the floor on Saturday with games against Dixie State.

SFA Athletics Recaps:

SFA Men 78, Utah Valley 59

Calvin Solomon dominated not only offensively but on the glass, contributing 15 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block to claim Pilgrim’s Player of the Game. Gavin Kensmil scored 19 points on the night with six rebounds. Nigel Hawkins chipped in 10 points and five assists, as Jaylin Jackson-Posey contributed 11 points on the night.

SFA found themselves down 17-9 in the first eight minutes of the game, but a stepback jumper from Nigel Hawkins with just under eight to play gave the ‘Jacks their first lead, 21-20. The Lumberjacks contained and managed a 10-0 run to end the first half, taking a 38-31 lead into the locker room.

The ‘Jacks nearly knocked down half of their shots (14-30 FG) in the second half, outscoring UVU 40-28 and eliminated any glimpse of a single-digit deficit for the visitors. SFA converted 26 points off of 21 UVU turnovers to maintain composure throughout the contest, and limited the Wolverines to 8-28 shooting in the final 20 minutes of play.

Overall, SFA out rebounded UVU 37-32 tonight and shot 51.7 percent from the field to UVU’s 35.1 percent.

SFA Women 68, Utah Valley 53

The Ladyjacks opened with a 21-3 first quarter while shooting 60 percent from the floor and limiting the Wolverines to a single-digit shooting percentage at eight percent.

SFA’s first-quarter onslaught allowed the Jacks to cruise through the final three quarters for the 68-53 win. All 10 of the Ladyjacks that attempted a shot in the game scored, with Aiyana Johnson leading the way with 14 points. Zya Nugent chipped in 10 points, while Angel Scott added eight points.

With the win, the ‘Jacks have won 10 or more games consecutively in six of the seven seasons with Coach Kellogg at the helm.

