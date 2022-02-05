Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene

Texas DPS
Texas DPS(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 6-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman have died after being struck by a van at US 84 and CR 1500 on Friday night.

DPS says 24-year-old Nikkee Danielle Neel of Lubbock and a 6-year-old boy died from their injuries after being struck by a 2008 Chevrolet passenger van headed westbound around 9:30 p.m.

DPS says they had just been involved in a crash and were walking in the roadway to get away from the scene and try to get assistance.

They both died from injuries suffered in the crash.

This investigation is still in progress.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Good Samaritan killed while helping with disabled vehicle in Nacogdoches County
Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson told the Corsicana Daily Sun on Saturday that one...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
This undated photo provided by the Irving, Texas, Police Departments shows Christopher Coggins....
After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway
License plate reader helps police catch Lindale robbery suspect
License plate reader helps police catch Lindale robbery suspect

Latest News

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Saturday Weather Trivia 2-5-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Angelina County commissioners and engineers are still working to make sure Angelina County...
Angelina County continues to make progress on unit road system
Chief engineer with Angelina County Chuck Walker shared that the unit road system has been a...
Angelina County continues to make progress on unit road system