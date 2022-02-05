Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina College Awards its first Non-Profit Leadership Management graduate

Angelina College awarded its first graduated of their non-profit Management Certification Class
By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College awarded its first student to graduate from the Non-Profit Leadership program Thursday afternoon.

Angelina College founded the Non-Profit Leadership Center in 2018 and began the certification program in 2020. Since, the start of the program Angelina College’s mission for the program is to properly educate and encourage non-profit leaders in East Texas.

Sharon Kruk with The Coalition of Lufkin shared, “I felt like this was something that could build on the skills that I already had as a nonprofit leader, and it really helped me and my organization really approach things in a different way and in a research based way.”

Angelina College is hoping to get more people trained in non-profit management and they are currently still accepting applications for classes later on in the year. Just click on the big red box for more information.

