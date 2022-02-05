Manager of Bill Day Tire Center shares tire safety tips for driving on icy roads

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Making sure your car tires are in good condition is one of the most important ways to stay safe on the icy roads.

Ronald Wyne, store manager at Bill Day Tire Center, tells us the key things to look for when it comes to making sure your tires are equipped for the roads in rain, sleet, and possibly snow.

“You can never get enough tire for icy roads. Ice is different. Snow is one thing, water is another thing, and most tires will go through snow and water. But ice you just have to be careful, you have to slow down. You can’t drive real fast on it.” says Wyne.

Wyne says that all tires have wear bars inside of them. There are different intervals around the tire which go all the way across the tread. When your tread gets down level with rubber that’s raised off, then it may be time for a replacement.

If you are wondering whether you need new tires you can simply do the coin test where you take a penny and put it between the tread ribs of the tire. If you see the entire Lincoln head, then it may be time for some new tires.

The three main things that Wyne recommends when it comes to tire safety are tread depth, air pressure, and driving with enough distance between you and the cars around you.

Taking extra safety precautions when driving on slippery and icy roads can save your life.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.