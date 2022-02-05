Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA basketball hosting teddy bear toss event

Kyle Keller talks about Teddy Bear Toss
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Athletic department will host a teddy bear toss event at the men’s basketball game Saturday game against Dixie State and the women’s game on February 10.

The department is asking for fans to bring teddy bears to the games and at half time they will be thrown on the court. All the bears that are collected will be given to Harold’s House. Harold’s House is a non-profit that has offices in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. The group helps children who have been physically and sexually abused. They also work with law enforcement to offer a safe and welcoming place for them to conduct interviews with sexual assault victims.

The game Saturday tips off at 2 p.m. Thursday’s game for the women tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Police Lights
Good Samaritan killed while helping with disabled vehicle in Nacogdoches County
FAWD issued for Thursday and Friday
Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet today
Wednesday night some residents in the northeast ward of Nacogdoches began absorbing what they...
Low-income housing developers present their case before Nacogdoches residents
14-year-old Destani Texada
Texas teenager missing amid extreme weather conditions
Governor Greg Abbott
State officials say isolated power outages not related to grid issues

Latest News

Shelbyville beats Timpson
Shelbyville upsets No.4 Timpson in Friday night basketball action
Shelbyville upsets Timpson in Friday night basketball action
Shelbyville upsets Timpson in Friday night basketball action
Kyle Keller talks about Teddy Bear Toss
WEBXTRA: Cold, wet weather doesn’t deter fisherman at Brandon Belt 100K Grand Slam bass...
Cold, wet weather doesn’t deter fisherman at Brandon Belt 100K Grand Slam bass tournament