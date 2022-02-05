Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelbyville upsets No.4 Timpson in Friday night basketball action

By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Shelbyville, Texas (KTRE) - The threat of icy and hazardous roads had the majority of schools push games to Saturday but Shelbyville and Timpson did not push off their big rivalry game.

Shelbyville handed No.4 Timpson their first district loss this year. Final score was 52-49. Timpson was looking to win their first district title in over 20 years. The Bears can still win if they can win one of their final games this year.

In other games Huntington swept Corrigan with the girls winning 52-23 and the boys winning 62-33. Douglas also was big winners over Mount Enterprise with the girls winning 85-23 and the boys winning 76-28. Central girls beast Pineywoods Community Academy 64-32 to clinch 2nd place in their district. The boys held on for a 54-51 win.

