Texas power grid meets demand during peak of winter weather event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State leaders say the power grid remained reliable as demand for power peaked on Friday morning. The storm served as the first major test for the grid following last year’s blackouts.

“The grid was ready for this event and is performing as expected, and it’s more reliable than it has ever been,” said Peter Lake, Chairman of the Texas Public Utility Commission.

ERCOT’s Interim CEO Brad Jones confirmed Friday morning that there were no equipment outages due to the weather.

As the state reached a peak demand of around 69,000 MW on Friday morning, ERCOT’s dashboard showed plenty of supply to meet demand - with more than 86,000 megawatts of available power.

Speaking at a news conference in Austin, state leaders credited legislation passed in 2021 with preparing the grid.

“Weatherization requirements mean that our generators meet and exceed federal winterization standards, and we’re seeing the benefits of that during this winter storm,” said Lake.

State Representative Chris Paddie (R) of Marshall helped spearhead the legislation that resulted in changes to the grid.

“Dealing with the three major failure areas as I’ll describe them,” Paddie said. “And that was communication failures throughout the process, the weatherization issues, and oversight and accountability. And I think you’re seeing, again, examples in all three of those areas of things that are working considerably better today than they were a year ago.”

And while thousands of Texans did go without power at points during the storm, Paddie and other state leaders emphasize that local outages do not represent problems with the grid.

“In those particular instances, those are local provider issues,” Paddie said.

And while the worst of the storm is behind us, temperatures will still drop below freezing across much of the state overnight and into Saturday morning, meaning the high demand for power continues.

“We will remain at our highest level of alert,” Jones said on Friday. “In our system, it’s called a watch and that watch has been in effect since Wednesday. We will continue that throughout several more days.”

