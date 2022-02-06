Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue

File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A boil water notice has been issued for residents in Austin, Texas, after a problem at a water treatment plant, officials said.

When the city issued the boil water notice Saturday evening, Mayor Steve Adler said it appeared “this will be over in a couple of days.”

The city is also prohibiting outdoor water use and asking residents to curtail indoor water use, in addition to requiring commercial customers to reduce water consumption.

Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant had a treatment process “upset” that resulted in a spike in turbidity, which is the measurement of the water’s clarity.

The city said that turbidity can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth, and may also indicate the presence of disease-causing organisms like bacteria, viruses and parasites.

Meszaros said though that there have been no indications of contamination.

“This was a very short term event. ... Very low risk, but regulations are regulations and we have to do this boil water notice and and really encourage people you know to treat it seriously,” Meszaros said.

The city, which has a population of about 960,000, has opened water distribution sites for the public.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
The Slocum Massacre historical marker.
Mark In Texas History: Descendants memorialize victims of Slocum Massacre
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway
Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene

Latest News

Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination
Photo of Shirley Cuban courtesy Facebook. Photo of Mark Cuban courtesy MGN Online
Shirley Cuban, mother of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, dies
What we know about the 145,983 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Ice and snow on Texas road.
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed