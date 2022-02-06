Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Beto O' Rourke makes campaign stop in WF

By Ebonee Coleman
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas governor candidate Beto O’ Rourke hosted a ‘Keeping the Light On’ campaign on Saturday night at The Wichita Falls MPEC. There he spoke face to face with voters to find out what changes they would like to see in the lone star state.

“I love being back in Wichita Falls and listening to the people of this community. All of them want to see us come together, stop the division, the fighting and get this state moving forward,” said Beto O’ Rourke, candidate for Texas governor.

Since announcing his run for governor of Texas on Nov. 15, the 2020 democratic presidential nominee has visited Wichita Falls three times.

“We have to do a few things to make sure the grid works we’ve got to weatherize the gas supply which was a major problem last February. We need to connect with the rest of the country’s grid so when we need power we can draw it down and when we wanna sell power from Texas to the rest of the country we can do that as well,” said O’ Rourke. “Then we need to go after those who stole 11 billion dollars from the people of Texas. That’s how much money some of these energy traders, gas companies, CEOs made and now every single Texan including those in Wichita Falls will be paying higher utility bills as a consequence we need to get that money back!”

During the rally, 150 supporters joined O’ Rourke in discussing issues like voting rights, mental health, and the Texas power grid after a week of winter storms.

‘The relationships between the races have become difficult or estranged under the past administration and we need someone in office who’s going to bring the people together. It’s nice to talk about it it’ll be much better if we could do something about it,” said Jesse Bogan, a supporter of O’ Rourke. “He’s a democrat and I’m in support of almost any demarcate because we need to see change. I like what he stands for and I like his useful approach.”

“I’m going to do everything I can to bring democrats republicans and independents together there is a brighter future for Texas but we’ve got to make a change now,” said O’ Rourke.

O’ Rourke said his next campaign stop is in Denton which is one of the many stops along his 20 cities in 12 days ‘Keeping the Lights On campaign.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

