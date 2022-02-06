Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches Valentine’s Day art fair to showcase local art-makers

By Phoebe Green
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fire House Nac held a Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up art fair Saturday afternoon in Nacogdoches.

Residents could shop with local art makers’ businesses and buy special gifts for their llovedones for Valentine’s Day.

Best friends Hannah Willis and Georgia Krygsman with Honey Hire Designs shared that events like this have brought their families and friendships closer together, all while serving a community they love.

“I think what’s good about all of us is we have the same aesthetic and style, so it’s easy to like make it cohesive, Krygsman said. “Just find people who are gonna cheer you on and encourage you, I think that’s really important, too.”

A few other local vendors included Jenny Hubbard Art, One-Made Handmade Goods, and Salem’s Stitches. Firehouse Nac shared they are looking forward to hosting more art fairs in the near future.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway
Police say 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed four members of his own family before fatally...
Police: Gunman killed four, then himself in Texas
Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene
Texas Police Lights
Good Samaritan killed while helping with disabled vehicle in Nacogdoches County
Angelina County commissioners and engineers are still working to make sure Angelina County...
Angelina County continues to make progress on unit road system

Latest News

The Slocum Massacre historical marker.
Mark In Texas History: Descendants memorialize victims of Slocum Massacre
Angelina College Awards its first Non-Profit Leadership Management graduate.
Angelina College Awards its first Non-Profit Leadership Management graduate
WEBXTRA: Cold, wet weather doesn’t deter fisherman at Brandon Belt 100K Grand Slam bass...
Cold, wet weather doesn’t deter fisherman at Brandon Belt 100K Grand Slam bass tournament
Lufkin City Hall and the Economic Development Department is where the primary planning for...
Lufkin Forward project continues into the next phase