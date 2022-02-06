Nacogdoches Valentine’s Day art fair to showcase local art-makers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Fire House Nac held a Valentine’s Day-themed pop-up art fair Saturday afternoon in Nacogdoches.

Residents could shop with local art makers’ businesses and buy special gifts for their llovedones for Valentine’s Day.

Best friends Hannah Willis and Georgia Krygsman with Honey Hire Designs shared that events like this have brought their families and friendships closer together, all while serving a community they love.

“I think what’s good about all of us is we have the same aesthetic and style, so it’s easy to like make it cohesive, Krygsman said. “Just find people who are gonna cheer you on and encourage you, I think that’s really important, too.”

A few other local vendors included Jenny Hubbard Art, One-Made Handmade Goods, and Salem’s Stitches. Firehouse Nac shared they are looking forward to hosting more art fairs in the near future.

