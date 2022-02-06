Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our morning sure did start off very cold in the teens to near 20 degrees, but boy did that sunshine do its job by warming us all into the 40s with a few lucky folks hitting 50 degrees for a couple hours! Now we will get cold again tonight, with most of East Texas waking up in the middle 20s tomorrow morning, so please continue to bring in those outdoor pets. More sunshine all day tomorrow so expect temperatures to trend even warmer than today, with highs ranging mostly in the middle 50s! Plenty more sunshine and middle to upper 50s for Monday before we all climb into the 60s by Tuesday afternoon, and middle 60s for Wednesday. Our next cold front arrives on Thursday but does not look too strong. We will likely drop into the middle 30s by Friday morning but will still see 60s in the afternoon. So far, next weekend is looking sunny and pleasant with warmer than average temperatures. No rain in the forecast for the next 7 days, so thankfully we got plenty of soaking rain before the big freeze arrived in East Texas.

