Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford, a 16-year-old runaway. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Polk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 16-year-old girl who ran away from her home in South Polk County on Wednesday has been found.

“Juvenile runaway has been located,” stated an update on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

According to the original Facebook post, before Charity Retherford was found, she had last been seen at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Previous story: Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

