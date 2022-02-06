Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SUV hits black ice on Texas highway, teen volleyball player killed

Ice and snow on Texas road.
Ice and snow on Texas road.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
(AP) – A volleyball team in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear is seeking support and contributions after a crash in Texas left one player dead and two others injured.

Venom Volleyball Club coach Jimmy Gonzalez said three families were traveling from Goodyear to Texas to compete in a national qualifier tournament.

He said the teenage girls and their families had planned to fly to the event, but severe weather in Texas canceled many flights.

Gonzalez said the families decided to make the drive to Austin, but their SUV hit black ice about 130 miles west of Austin on Thursday night and crashed head-on with a semi-truck.

Kimble County sheriff’s deputies said five of the seven occupants were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the SUV and one 17-year-old girl died. Her name hasn’t been released yet.

Two other players suffered critical injuries and an alumni member traveling with the team also was hurt but was listed in stable condition, according to authorities.

Gonzalez, who founded the Goodyear club comprised of 17- and 18-year-old players 12 years ago, said donation funds will be mainly used to cover funeral costs and medical expenses.

