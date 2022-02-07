Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former Louie Gohmert intern talks campaign to fill old boss’ vacated U.S. House seat

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Aditya Atholi, a former intern for Rep. Louie Gohmert, is running to be his former boss’ successor in the TX-1 district of the United States House of Representatives. Atholi spoke with East Texas Now’s Jeremy G. Butler on Monday morning about his campaign, emphasizing his “middle class, blue-collar” roots in East Texas, his vision for the Republican Party moving forward, as well as his desire to try and fix the country’s healthcare system.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
The Slocum Massacre historical marker.
Mark In Texas History: Descendants memorialize victims of Slocum Massacre
Woman rescued after floating two day on lake
Woman rescued after floating on Lake Texoma on air mattress
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign stop in Lubbock.
Gov. Abbott makes campaign stop in Lubbock
Texas governor candidate Beto O’ Rourke hosted a ‘Keeping the Lights On’ campaign on at WF MPEC.
Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in WF
Jonathan Mitchell, one of the 11 Republicans vying for the US House District 8 seat, spoke to...
Jonathan Mitchell, GOP candidate for Texas’ US House District 8, focused on energy independence
ETN: Jonathan Mitchell - Republican candidate for U.S. House District 8