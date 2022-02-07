Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gang members arrested by McAllen Border Agents

(Source: Raycom Media)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST
EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX)– Three gang members were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol Station agents during the weekend.

Agents working near Havana, Texas arrested several subjects Feb. 5 who entered the country illegally including a Salvadoran adult male.

During the processing, the Salvadorian national was revealed to be a MS-13 gang member in records.

A group of five migrants attempted to avoid detection and were arrested by MCS agents on Feb. 6 in Hidalgo after entering the United States illegally.

At a Border Patrol processing facility, a male Salvadoran national,25, was identified as an MS-13 gang member.

The man has had multiple removals from the United States with his most recent removal in July 2021.

Agents apprehended a group of 21 migrants illegally present on Feb. 7 in Penitas, Texas.

Record checks identified a female Salvadoran national as a member of the 18th Street gang.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

