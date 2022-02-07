Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another chilly start but more sunshine is on the way today.  Expect clear skies and a light breeze out of the north and northwest.  Temperatures this afternoon will reach the mid 50s.  Sunny and quiet weather will continue all week long with a slow warming trend taking high temperatures into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the work week.  The next cold front arrives Saturday.  At this point, the front looks dry, but it will knock temperatures back into the 50s for the weekend ahead.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
The Slocum Massacre historical marker.
Mark In Texas History: Descendants memorialize victims of Slocum Massacre
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help finding 16-year-old runaway
Source: KCBD Video
6-year-old boy, 24-year-old woman struck by vehicle, killed while walking from crash scene

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-7-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 2-7-22
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather at Your Fingertips 2-6-22
Sunday Morning Weather at Your Fingertips