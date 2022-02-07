Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to impact areas in Deep East Texas

Angelina County and Cities Health District said they've seen more people of all ages coming in...
By Brianna Linn
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a total of 8,803 COVID-19 cumulative confirmed cases for Angelina County Monday. This is an increase of twelve cases since the day prior. Sarah Adams the public health and infectious disease director said variants often follow a trend where case counts increase until they spike and then they slowly go toward a downward trend.

“I think we’ve hopefully hit the peak of Omicron in the East Texas area. That is not to say that next week it may take a sudden shift and the numbers might start to go up again,” Adams said.

Adams said we saw this trend with Delta and the initial variants, but there is no way of knowing if we hit the peak until the trend is over. DSHS reports 47.52 percent of the Angelina County population ages five and up are fully vaccinated.

“Here in our three county area which is Polk, San Augustine, and Angelina County, we have seen an increased demand for vaccines. Not only for the senior population who are here getting their booster doses, or the immunocompromised, but we do have parents that are coming in and seeking to get their adolescents and their children vaccinated,” Adams said.

