Search underway for two missing persons

Man and Child from Fort Stockton, TX
Hector Flores, Jr. (49) and Luna Flores (9) were last seen in Big Bend National Park on...
Hector Flores, Jr. (49) and Luna Flores (9) were last seen in Big Bend National Park on January, 28, 2022.(Big Bend National Park)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KOSA) -The National Park Service (NPS), Big Bend National Park and the Federal Bureau of Investigation El Paso Field Office, Alpine Resident Agency Office, is looking for information from the public about a missing Fort Stockton man and child.

They were last seen on January 28, 2022.

On January 28, 2022, 49-year-old Hector Flores, Jr. and his 9-year-old daughter, Luna Flores traveled from Fort Stockton, Texas, to Big Bend National Park, in Flores’ blue 2005 Dodge 1500 truck.

Flores’ truck was later found abandoned along the northern end of the remote Old Ore Road with personal belongings inside. It is believed that they may be traveling on foot and may not have the proper clothing or equipment to camp inside the park.

Flores has black hair, brown eyes, and is 5′9″ and approximately 150 pounds. Luna is also a resident of Fort Stockton. She has black hair and brown eyes. They both have family in San Antonio, Texas.

Searchers from the NPS, the NPS Investigative Services Branch, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the Texas Department of Public Safety are involved in the search.

Teams are hiking the area, driving the backcountry roads, and searching from the air using helicopters.

Although the whereabouts of Hector Flores and Luna Flores is unknown at this time, investigators believe they may still be in Big Bend National Park. The public is urged to call the FBI Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) with any information. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. Individuals who provide information may remain anonymous.

A missing persons investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

