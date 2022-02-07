Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Texas police officer shoots man who attacked him with sword

Suspect hospitalized; officer placed on administrative leave
File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Jacob Leon Burzynski, 30, of New Braunfels, accused of attacking officers with a sword, will be charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer after he is released from a hospital.

A New Braunfels police officer was called to investigate a disturbance caused by a suspicious person at a home in the 200 block of Redbud Lane at 5 a.m. on Sunday, February 6.

Officers located the suspect and attempted to make contact with him. The suspect, police said, exited the residence with a sword, lunged at the officers and swung the sword at an officer.

The officer fired a round from his handgun, striking the suspect, who then attempted to flee back inside the residence, prompting officers to deploy a taser.

The officers were then able to take the man in to custody without further incident.

Paramedics with New Braunfels Fire & EMS responded to the scene and transported the man, later identified as Burzynski, to the hospital, where he is in stable condition, police said.

The man will be jailed on a $100,000 when he is released from the hospital.

The officers were not injured during the incident.

Per standard operating procedure, the Texas Rangers will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

The officer who fired his weapon at the suspect was placed on administrative leave pending the results of that investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured is two-year-old Tessa Aycock who continues to fight for her life and exemplify strength.
Deep East Texas family asks for prayers, as their 2-year-old fights for her life
Police say a woman fell to her death from a mast on a historic ship that’s featured at a Texas...
Woman falls to death from mast of historic ship in Texas
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding Charity Retherford,...
Sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Polk County runaway has been found
WATCH: Houston Texans’ Coach Lovie Smith talks East Texas football, women in NFL roles
Houston Texans promote Big Sandy native Lovie Smith to head coach
Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart says when she went to Chase’s First Colony branch in Sugar Land,...
Doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination

Latest News

Jon Decker, East Texas News White House Correspondent
East Texas News Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Russia, Ukraine situation
Jon Decker, East Texas News White House Correspondent
Gray TV News Correspondent Jon Decker discusses Russia situation
T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life
T.J. Rusk Hotel finds new life, adds new life to downtown Rusk
Caddo Grass House
Caddo grass house and tornado survivors restored at switch grass harvest
covid tests
Ordered a COVID test? Why you shouldn’t let it sit out in the cold