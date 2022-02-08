7on7 State Championship, SQT dates announced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas 7on7 State Championships are returning to College Station in late June.

The event will be June 23-25 at Veteran’s Park. East Texas teams will have plenty of chances to qualify and this year four SQT events will take place in the region. Tyler will host a Division I event on June 11 at Lee Park with two teams qualifying. Chapel Hill will host a Division II event on May 21 with two teams qualifying. At the Division III level there will be two tournaments in the region with Trinity will hosting on June 10 with two teams qualifying and Colmesneil will hosting on June 11 with two teams qualifying.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.