Coleman on the Road takes East Texas inside the big game

Coleman on the Road 2022
Coleman on the Road 2022(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Big game is here. This year the Cincinatti Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams for a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy from Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Sixteen players are on the two rosters that called Texas home during their high school days according to MaxPreps. That is the most by any state, beating out California by three players. One of those players is linebacker Travin Howard from Longview. Howard intercepted the pass the sealed the NFC Championship for the Rams.

Michael Coleman will be bringing reports all week from Los Angeles at 6 p.m. on KLTV and KTRE starting Tuesday night.

