Diboll clinches 20-3A District title

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After going 15 years without a district title the Diboll Lumberjacks have now gone back-to-back the past two seasons as 21-3A District champs.

The Lumberjacks held on for a tight 76-73 win on Monday night over Hemphill. The game was delayed several days due to the possibility of bad winter weather last week.

he state-ranked #5 Lumberjacks will finish off their regular season Friday at Huntington and next Tuesday at home against Pineywoods Community Academy.

